Parking lot coming into focus

A work crew with the Village of Burns Lake puts more touches on what will eventually be the new parking lot, behind the Tweedsmuir Hotel, on Oct. 7. The workers were preparing a retaining wall of cement blocks and trees, shrubs and turf will eventually be planted there. A draining system for the parking lot was installed as well. The final paving portion of the downtown parking lot redevelopment plan is expected to be finished in 2020. (Blair McBride photo)