Parking lot rework effort begins

Work is well underway on the Downtown Parking Lot Redevelopment Plan, which includes sidewalks and a new crosswalk across Highway 16.

Crews during the week of Aug. 5-9 were doing concrete work on the parking lot between the Lakeland Hotel building and Town Pantry, and on the crosswalk that will be several metres west of the current one, in front of FYI Doctors.

The redevelopment plan, under consideration by the Village of Burns Lake for some time, is aimed at increasing parking space, improving the lighting and safety in the downtown area, and supporting growth to boost the local economy.

The plan’s development permit was approved at the village council meeting on July 23.

The project’s total cost is estimated to be $340,000, which would come out of the Northern Capital Grant Reserve. In March, Burns Lake received $3.4 million from the provincial Northern Capital and Planning Grant.

Designs for the plan were jointly prepared by village staff and the Skin Tyee First Nation (STFN) to combine the parking lots of the village and of the STFN Resort’s hotel.

STFN would be responsible for the costs of its portion of the parking lot.

The plan also includes up to three electric vehicle charge stations.

Parking lot earthwork and electrical and concrete work is due to continue until September and the final paving portion of the project is expected to be finished in 2020.

