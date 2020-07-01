Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study presented to the RDBN board

The board for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) directed the staff to come back with a robust implementation strategy for a parks and recreation survey based on the report presented at their June 18 meeting.

The report, which was a result of the study launched by the RDBN in October 2019, was submitted by the Director of Planning Jason Llewellyn, at the board meeting. The board then directed the staff to work on a strategy for implementation of a parks and recreation service that would take into consideration four important factors — first, the strategy should allow the Directors the ability to determine what services would be provided if any, in their areas; second, the strategy should allow for the ownership of parks and recreation facilities; next, the strategy should allow for the provision of sustainable funding to the societies and finally, the strategy should ensure that tax dollars are spent in the service area where they are raised.

“The staff are going to take a very close look at the recommendations in the consultant’s reports and have some discussions with partners and parks & recreation in the region and go back to the board with a detailed implementation strategy based on the report,” said Llewellyn.

RELATED: Study for recreation opportunities in the rural area

The study was undertaken to mainly understand and to assess the needs, demands and services opportunities for recreation in the rural areas of the district. It also highlighted the Official Community Plans for each service area that talk about improving the region’s quality of life. According to the staff report, the Official Community Plan for the Village of Burns Lake says, “It is apparent that community character and amenities are critical to ensure future growth and redevelopment as the community must be able to attract skilled trades workers and entrepreneurs that have a high degree of mobility and choice regarding their home community. It is also a goal that existing residents, including seniors, be provided with the services and amenities necessary to maintain a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle in the community.”

The study took into consideration such Official Community Plans for the region, along with the interviews of 42 outdoor recreation clubs, 487 survey responses, 137 feedback forms and as many as 200 residents at the open houses.

Llewellyn informed Lakes District News that although there wasn’t a hard timeline for when the staff would be able to present the strategy, he expected to submit the report to the board over the summer.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Bulkley-Nechako Regional DistrictRDBN