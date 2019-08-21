Pave the way for Burns Lake

Labourers work on the downtown portion of the Highway 16 repaving project. Three kilometres of the highway – between Babine and Kerr Roads – is undergoing paving. The work is expected to be finished by Aug. 22, weather permitting. It is part of a larger paving contract that also includes about 30 kilometres of Highway 16 from Endako to the Fort Fraser, which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure awarded to the Penticton company Peter Brothers Construction and Paving for $7.4 million. (Blair McBride photo)

