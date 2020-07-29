Paving, construction in full swing in Burns Lake

Construction is in full-swing all throughout the Burns Lake downtown. The Third and Fourth avenue driveway let downs are expected to be completed this week while the Fifth Avenue curbs installation was completed last week and all avenues were opened for local traffic. The total budget for paving for 2020 as told by the village Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing is $640,000. The village is also contributing to the downtown parking lot paving project and the village’s portion is approximately $60,000. Paving of the downtown parking lot was almost completed at the time of going to press. Overall, it has been a busy couple of weeks in the Burns Lake downtown. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Tam says feds, experts discussing COVID-19 vaccine orders amid concerns of delay

Just Posted

Burns Lake couple escapes the Econo Lodge Fire in time

Escapes unharmed but loses their belongings

Travelling nuns spark social media panic in Burns Lake

The six Catholic nuns with Alberta plates were seen driving around from Prince Rupert to Burns Lake

Betty Stewart, the champion for Burns Lake’s only accessible playground

The woman who considers herself as just a coordinator while the community recognizes her efforts

Paving, construction in full swing in Burns Lake

Construction is in full-swing all throughout the Burns Lake downtown. The Third… Continue reading

The Lakes District Arts Council to give background music for the community market

The Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) now have a booth at the… Continue reading

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

Top doctor says ‘upswing’ in Western Canada’s COVID cases is pushing the curve upwards

B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

B.C. pledges $1.5M to help local groups return to sport; no date for competitive play

Feds will also provide $3.4M in funding for youth sports

Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Veteran escapes jail time after B.C. judge rules PTSD led him to child porn

Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy

One person dead, one injured after plane crashes in Lower Mainland

Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed

Most Read