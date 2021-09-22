paving

Paving on Third Avenue to continue in October

The paving project on upper Third Avenue has been temporarily halted, because the contractor had to leave to complete another project according to Village of Burns Lake CAO Sheryl Worthing. They hope to start working on it again in early October. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

