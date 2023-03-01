Paving the way for better gov relations, public benefits in Burns Lake

Active money is coming for some active participaction inside Burns Lake.

The Rod Reid Trail will soon have it’s easiest access ever, when an extension of the sidewalk along 9th Avenue to link pedestrians of all kinds to the town’s premier urban forest walking route.

“New sidewalks will connect William Konkin Elementary School to the community’s existing active transportation network,” said a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).

The project is a partnership between the Village of Burns Lake and the Lake Babine Nation, which succeeded in obtaining the $500,000 grant from the province to cover 80 per cent of the cost. The two local governments will contribute the remaining 20 per cent. The money is from the Active Transportation Grant Program offered by MOTI.

It is the second time in the past two years that the Village and Lake Babine Nation have collaborated to get an Active Transportation Grant. The first was 800 metres of sidewalk with benches and bike racks to connect the two communities via Centre Street.

“Lake Babine Nation and the Village of Burns Lake continue to build our relationship and the Centre Street sidewalk project is a prime example of that effort,” said a joint statement by Dale Ross, director of public works at the Village of Burns Lake, and Bernard Patrick, capital infrastructure director at the Lake Babine Nation. “This unique partnership is a stellar example of how a shared vision and collaboration can result in a project that improves the connection between our communities and is delivered on time and on budget. On behalf of our communities, we’d like to extend our sincere appreciation to the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program. Without this partnership the project would not have been completed.”

This latest phase will begin in summer, said Village of Burns Lake’s Sheryl Worthing, who explained that a request for proposals from construction interests “will be issued in the coming weeks.”

It will do more than just link the current walking spaces, she added.

“We are improving our active transportation infrastructure in the community which provides safe passage for residents to connect downtown to Rod Reid Trail system. The sidewalk will provide additional safe access to William Konkin Elementary School and it will also improve drainage issues on Ninth Ave.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, said, “These projects and infrastructure promote health and wellness, reduce greenhouse gas pollution and improve livability for people and our neighbourhoods. Together with our municipal and Indigenous partners, we are taking meaningful action toward our climate commitments and will continue to look for opportunities to partner in active transportation projects to help build better communities.”