The Telus payphone in the mall is now gone, but there is still one at the 7-Eleven. (Houston Today photo)

Payphones being removed along Hwy16

Cellphone usage has increased

Telus is removing the majority of its payphones along Hwy16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

Once a staple on street corners, in businesses and in other public places, some are being removed at the requests of businesses or landowners, says Liz Sauve from Telus.

“If a payphone isn’t being used, or is the frequent target of vandalism, oftentimes a business will ask for it to be removed so they can use the space for something else, like a coffee bar, or even just more shelf space,” she said.

“The other reason we would remove a phone is if it’s just not being used, due to the popularity of cell phones, and improved cell coverage in the area. Telus covers more than 500km of Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Prince George,” she added.

But Telus is leaving at least one payphone in each community to ensure that those who need one can still have access.

In Houston the payphone in the mall is now gone, but there is still one available at the 7-Eleven. And in Burns Lake, two payphones are located at the Lakeview Shopping Centre.

