PB Feeds selling locally made dog treats

Derek Feldmann owner of Priestly Meats who ordinarily sells local meat every second Friday across from A&W, now makes and provides dog treats locally. Jason Jubinville, owner of P&D Feeds in Burns Lake stocks the locally made dog treats. Jubinville said, “The treats have been selling great and for me, it’s because the local people support me… he’s a customer of mine with the feed products, and so he supports me, and I support him. It goes back and forth.” P&B Feeds is open and their hours of business is Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m and Saturdays 9 a.m to 3:30 p.m. Stop in and support two great local businesses. (Laura Blackwell photos)

COVID-19: 'Rebooting B.C.' means carefully reopening business

