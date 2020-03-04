Kayla Lulua said Pebbles is recovering after being attacked by an unleashed dog last week. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

A Williams Lake woman is hoping her bad experience with an aggressive, unleashed dog will at least help others in the future.

Kayla Lulua was outside her apartment building in Williams Lake last week taking her sister’s five-month-old mini dachshund puppy, Pebbles, out for walk when an off-leash Husky attacked it.

Lulua, whose two-year-old daughter was also with her at the time, said she was shocked and didn’t know what to do when the large dog saw Pebbles and ran across the parking lot to attack her. Afraid her daughter could also get bit, Lulua picked up her daughter and was eventually able to pick up the pup but not before it was bit.

Lulua rushed the injured and bleeding small dog to the vet, where she underwent tests and treatment and an overnight stay for injuries sustained.

Grateful for Pebbles’ recovery, Lulua said she and her sister were, however, left with a $1,000 vet bill from the incident.

“You can’t just have your dog unleashed. The scariest thing was what if that dog decided to switch and attack me or my daughter,” said Lulua.

“I shouldn’t have to worry about taking my dog for a walk in the parking lot where I live.”

Read More: Dog’s surgery costs covered by generosity of residents in the Cariboo and afar

Though the owners of the husky haven’t contacted Lulua, she does believe she knows who they are, as does the City’s bylaw officers, who told Lulua the dog has since been labelled as aggressive and the owners will receive a $100 dog at large fine.

Lulua said she’s still feeling a little frustrated by the owners, but glad that steps are being taken towards a lawful solution.

“It is out of my hands but I really hope this prevents anyone else having to go through this nightmare,” she said.

A Gofundme has been started to help pay the vet expenses for Pebbles.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
dog attackWilliams Lake

