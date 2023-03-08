Snow removal signs and snow piled in the street are shown in Yellowknife, N.W.T., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Snow removal signs and snow piled in the street are shown in Yellowknife, N.W.T., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

Pedestrian in Fort St. John, B.C., killed by snow clearing equipment

Bystanders provided first aid but the unresponsive victim was pronounced dead in hospital

A man has died in northeastern British Columbia after being hit by a piece of equipment used for snow clearing.

The pedestrian was on a street in a business area of Fort St. John when he was hit Monday.

A statement from RCMP says bystanders provided first aid but the unresponsive victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam video taken in the area on Monday between 4:45 and 5:15 p.m.

The City of Fort St. John initially said one of its vehicles was involved, but issued an update a short time later saying any link had not been confirmed by police.

The RCMP statement says an investigation continues and any witnesses should contact the BC Highway Patrol in Fort St. John.

—With files from 100.1 MooseFM

RELATED: Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades

Alberta snow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deadly snowmobile accident inspires Williams Lake widow to call for better ramp safety
Next story
West Kelowna nurse accessed medical records and sent ‘harassing text messages’, says college

Just Posted

Charley Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11, 2021. Wainwright Marine Service Ltd. and James Geoffery Bates have been jointly charged with eight counts in the Prince Rupert Court on Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo: supplied)
Safety board recommends regulation of small tugboats 2 years after fatal Ingenika sinking

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

Jacob Hes was a regular member of the RCMP in E Division at the time of the alleged offences. (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Former Fort St. James Mountie charged with historic sex assault of young teen

A bear cub named Rock came into the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in the summer of 2020 after police found it in a cage in a home. He spent a year with the shelter before being release healthy. Justin Thibault has now been sentenced for unlawful possession of live wildlife in provincial court on March 3, 2023. (Photo from NLWS Facebook page)
Man fined $7,500 for keeping bear cub in a cage

Pop-up banner image