The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

Pedestrians injured after being struck by off-duty Revelstoke Mountie

The B.C. police watchdog is investigating

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating after an off-duty Revelstoke RCMP officer was involved in a vehicle collision that struck a man and woman walking on 4th Street near Campbell Avenue.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Both of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The IIO was notified the same day.

Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of the collision, including what transpired leading up to it, and the extent of the injuries to both of those affected.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

