John Brittain is escorted from the RCMP detachment in Penticton, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in this image made from video. He has been charged with four counts of murder for shootings in two separate areas of the city on Monday. B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin says Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Smart

Penticton man charged in fatal shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

John Brittain, 68, has been charged with murder and manslaughter

A man charged in a fatal shooting spree that left four dead in Penticton last month is making his first court appearance since being charged.

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter after four people were gunned down in the Okanagan city on April 15.

Brittain was a former engineer with the city and was not known to police prior to the shootings.

VIDEO: Penticton mayor recounts accused shooter’s time working at city

The four killed were Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Barry and Susan Wonch. All were in their 60s or 70s.

Brittain is scheduled to appear at court in Penticton later Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire

READ MORE: Man fatally shot in Penticton shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

READ MORE: 4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

Just Posted

Prospect of lower lumber cut in the air

Forestry has been top of mind among Burns Lake residents for the… Continue reading

Multiplex non-resident fees to be cut

The Burns Lake village council has agreed to scrap the dual membership… Continue reading

Oh dear!

Two deer munch on grass just east of Burns Lake on April… Continue reading

Sowing the seeds

Burns Lake resident Tracey Payne on April 25 led a seed starting… Continue reading

First day of soccer practice

Burns Lake children join the first soccer practice of the season on… Continue reading

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Most Read