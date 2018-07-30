Twitter/@Conjacerio

Update: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The northbound lanes of Highway 5 are closed due to the incident

  • Jul. 30, 2018 10:10 p.m.
  • News

Update: 7:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla has partially reopened to traffic northbound with lane closures in effect. DriveBC reports a single lane has reopened and motorists should expect delays due to heavy congestion.

——

UPDATE: 7 a.m.

RCMP say driver has died following a multi-vehicle crash and fire on the Coquihalla Monday evening.

Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin says Hope RCMP, Merritt RCMP and Fraser Valley Traffic Services were called to the scene of a crash between two tractor-trailer units near the Coquihalla Lakes Exit at 9:20 p.m. Monday evening.

The accident sparked a fire and BC Wildfire Service was called to assist. During this time a third vehicle heading north crashed into the back of one of the tractor-trailers, killing the driver.

“As a result of the crash and subsequent fire, traffic northbound on Highway 5 was temporarily closed. During this time a vehicle travelling north bound struck the back of a tractor-trailer unit. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” says Farlin.

“A fire broke out that spread to nearby bushes. Provincial fire resources were called out from Kamloops to assist with containing the fire as the area is not in a municipal coverage area. The fire has been contained.”

As of 6:30 a.m., Hwy. 5 remains closed to traffic while the investigation into both matters continue.

“RCMP are encouraging travellers to use an alternate route if travelling to the Interior. It is not known at this time when the route will re-open,” adds Farlin.

DriveBC reports the Coquihalla is closed northbound between Hope and Merrit at Britton Creek, 50 kilometres north of Hope because of the crash.

It puts the estimated time of opening at 9 a.m., with the next update expected at 8:30 a.m.

—-

UPDATE: 12:48 a.m.

Mark Streit took to social media Monday night with a video of flames bursting into the air on the Coquihalla.

Apparently, he and his family had been driving along Highway 5 just before 9:30 p.m. when they saw smoke up ahead.

“We were maybe a minute behind them, because Benjamin and I walked to the accident site in about 10 minutes, and the emergency vehicles didn’t start arriving until we were on our way back. We are about two hours from home, but have no clue how much longer we will be stuck here like this. Seats are laid back in our van. We are praying for those involved in the accident, hoping there were no fatalities (sic),” he posted to Facebook.

———

UPDATE: 11:28 p.m.

Hope Search and Rescue is being called out to assist emergency crews on the Coquihalla.

According to the SAR team a vehicle is pinned and there is an unknown number of people trapped inside.

————-

UPDATE: 11:15 p.m.

BC Air Ambulance is reportedly headed to the scene of the crash on the Coquihalla.

According to witnesses on scene a person might be trapped in one of the vehicles.

BC Wildfire Service has been notified and is possibly heading to the scene.

————

UPDATE: 11:03 p.m.

A semi-truck driver from Langley, who is on his way to Calgary, says he has been in touch with a friend who is on scene of the vehicle fire.

According to Calvin Shupe, a vehicle rear-ended a semi near the Britton Creek rest area on the Coquihalla.

Shupe was not sure if the semi was parked or not.

When Shupe’s friend, who was driving a private vehicle, came across the incident, large flames were bursting into the air from the semi truck.

Several motorists pulled over to try and help, but according to Shupe the driver of the semi can’t be found.

It’s unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was able to safely exit.

There is no estimated time of the northbound lanes reopening.

——

DriveBC is reporting the Coquihalla is closed northbound due to a vehicle fire.

The vehicle blaze was reported just before 9 p.m., south of Britton Creek.

Drivers are reporting seeing the smoke rising into the sky.

Those travelling on Highway 5 should check DriveBC for updates and expect delays.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension
Next story
B.C. grandma, 70, gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Just Posted

Area restriction order in effect northeast of Burns Lake

Shovel Lake wildfire has grown to about 2000 hectares

Evacuation alert issued due to Shovel Lake Wildfire

The fire is about 25 km northwest of Fraser Lake

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Smoke from wildfires visible in Burns Lake

Smoke prompts air quality advisory

Cyclists told not to camp at Spirit Square in Burns Lake

They were cycling to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Hateful graffiti shows Salmon Arm’s need for a symbol of inclusion

Most Read