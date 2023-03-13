arts festival island gospel

Performing arts on its 65 year in Burns Lake

The 65 annual Festival of Performing Arts has now begun. On March 11 the speech arts too place at St. Paul’s United Church at noon. Piano was at 9:30 a.m. – Beginner to Grade 7 Popular, Contemporary, Romantic and Piano Solo Concert Group. The at 3 p.m. Beginner to Grade 3 Popular and Classical Piano Solo and Concert Group. 7:00 p.m. Beginner to Grade 7 Popular, Contemporary, Romantic, Canadian Piano Solo. The festival runs March 9 till March 14 and then the honours gala being held on March 18. (Ted Douglas/Lakes District News)

 

