The Village of Burns Lake has undergone two new personnel changes. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Personnel changes for VBL

New financial director coming in December

The Village of Burns Lake has hired a new financial director. Pamela Anderson, who grew up in Burns Lake, will take over the position on Dec. 1, 2021. She was previously a certified public accountant in Prince George

According to Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing, the village will issue a public statement about the hiring once Anderson officially joins on. Anderson will be replacing former financial director Bhavana Jawhare.

The village is also looking for a new tourism coordinator. Megan Olsen, who previously held the position, informed the village that she won’t be able to work during the school year as she is returning to University, but does intend to return next spring and summer.

Olsen was originally hired in April 2020, taking over for Charleen Tomlinson

Worthing told Lakes District News that a temporary job position was posted by the village on Sept. 24 to fill the vacancy.

