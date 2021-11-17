There have been reports of a credit card phone scam involving Pharmasave rewards points. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Pharmasave Burns Lake phone scam

Report of fake calls impersonating staff members, trying to get credit card info

Pharmasave Burns Lake made a statement on Nov. 9 via Facebook, warning customers about a phone scam that is circulating, where rewards customers are being targeted.

Customers are being contacted by someone impersonating a Pharmasave staff member and are being told they are eligible to win rewards bonus points, if they provide their credit card information.

Lakes District News spoke to Pharmasave Burns Lake Pharmacist Dennis Nawrocki, who personally addressed an instance of the scam happening locally.

“So far, we’ve had one instance of the phone scam for one of our customers. A man called the customer, and asked if they shopped at Pharmasave, and proceeded to say that the customer had won upwards of 10,000 rewards points. The customer told the fake caller that she wanted to confirm with the store. Upon calling the store to investigate, I told her to hang up the other call immediately,” said Nawrocki.

Nawrocki went on to say that he was told the fake caller identified himself from Pharmasave head offices, but didn’t disclose what location or town he was from. Pharmasave stores do have points programs, but they’re based on in-store purchasing, and they don’t require any kind of credit card information.

Pharmasave is asking anyone who receives a similar call to not provide any credit card information. Contact your local Pharmasave to notify them, and also consider reporting the scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

