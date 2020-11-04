Pickup crashes into a pole

A red pick-up truck crashed 17 kilometres west of Burns Lake by the Decker Lake mill last week. It was a single vehicle crash according to the RCMP, where the driver lost control, left road way and struck a pole. There were no reports of any injuries and BC Hydro attended and cleared the roadway. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
