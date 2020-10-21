Pile burning and rehab work on three areas south of François Lake

Pile burning and rehabilitation for the areas affected by the 2018 wildfires, on the south of François Lake is set to occur throughout October and November 2020.

The BC Wildfire Service will be burning piles of unsalvageable wood debris throughout the two months at three locations south of François Lake where the devastating 2018 wildfires occurred.

While the exact timing of these burns will depend on weather, site and venting conditions, the B.C. Wildfire Service is sending out information on the burn to ensure the nearby residents and communities are aware and not alarmed at the sight of smoke. They also have assured, in a press release that burning will only be done when conditions are suitable and will allow smoke to dissipate as quickly as possible.

Removal of these debris’ piles will also help reduce the threat of unwanted wildfires in these areas. BC Wildfire Service staff will monitor the fires at all times.

The burns are part of an ongoing project that the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has been conducting since the fall of 2018 to rehabilitate areas affected by wildfire suppression activities, such as the removal of trees and vegetation to establish fireguards.

The locations of the three burn sites are, Nadina Lake wildfire which was discovered on July 31, 2018 and is about 40 kilometres southwest of Houston, Verdun Mountain wildfire which was discovered on July 31, 2018 and is about 35 kilometres south of Burns Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfire which was discovered on July 31, 2018 and is about 59 kilometres southeast of Burns Lake.

In 2018, 165 wildfires burned more than 800,000 hectares within the Northwest Fire Centre. Of those fire sites, 14 sites were marked for rehabilitation and 11 of those sites have already been completely rehabilitated. Once the three sites’ pile burning is completed this fall, these sites will be added to the list of fire sites with completed rehabilitation. These locations will continue to be monitored for any land-based concerns that could arise during the spring freshet, such as erosion.

