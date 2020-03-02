Bullying is a major problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online. Pink Shirt Day aims to raise awareness of these issues and along with many other organizations in Burns Lake, Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief and council wore their pink shirts in support. (Laura Blackwell photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map