Pinkut Creek wildfire evacuation alert

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation

Pinkut Creek Wildfire evacatuion alert issued Sept. 12, 2023 at 15:00 hours

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, an Evacuation Alert has been issued by BC Parks and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to a wildfire.

Because of the potential danger to life and health, BC Parks and the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako have issued an Evacuation Alert for the Pinkut Creek Wildfire, for all lands, properties, and dwellings in the vicinity of Babine Lake accessed off Fisheries Road, north of where it crosses an unnamed creek, as shown on the attached map.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

For more information contact: Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-1553.

Please sign up for Bulkley Nechako Emergency & Public Alerts at:

https://www.rdbn.bc.ca/departments/protective-services/bulkley-nechako-emergency-public-alerts

