Map shows the different sections of the 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline project. (TC Energy image)

Pipeline workers increase demand for local services

Approximately 120 workers staying in local accommodations

With approximately 120 newly-arrived Coastal GasLink pipeline workers in the Burns Lake area, sectors such as food and accommodation are doing all they can to keep up with the demand, according to the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

“Some businesses in town have changed their hours of operation to accommodate the workers’ schedules, which is great to see,” said Randi Amendt, the Chamber’s executive director. “The accommodation and lodging sector is booked solid until March.

“Grocery stores, gas stations and many of the retail stores are also keeping very busy.”

While the 7 Mile Road Lodge, a 21-hectare workforce camp just south of Burns Lake, was originally expected to be completed by the end of last month, weather and ground conditions have caused construction delays, said Terry Cunha, a spokesperson for Coastal GasLink.

The camp is now expected to be completed by the end of February, he said. Meanwhile, the 120 workers are staying in local accommodations.

Mayor Dolores Funk said that while it’s been difficult to find a hotel room in Burns Lake, many businesses are seeing a spike in sales.

To help meet the increased demand, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 50 has been providing daily lunches with a variety of homemade soups, sandwiches and salads. But Jim McBride, Branch No. 50 president, said the new service not solely because of the pipeline workers.

“In all honesty, we have been discussing this adventure for well over a year,” McBride said.

The 7 Mile Road Lodge is expected to house up to 600 workers at peak occupancy. With increased demand for services, the Village of Burns Lake is also watching for potential problems that may arise.

Last month Funk said the village will be closely monitoring the camp and pipeline construction.

“It is exciting to have so much activity in town; however, we do need to be prepared to deal with any negative issues as they surface,” Funk said, adding the village is in direct contact with sub-contractors working for TC Energy and is also part of a Lake Babine Nation-led committee formed to address potential social issues related to the camp.

TC Energy has identified several potential adverse effects related to pipeline construction such as increased demand on local emergency and government services as part of its socio-economic effects management plan — a requirement resulting from the provincial government’s environmental assessment and approval.

The document lists mitigation actions such as communication with local emergency service providers and RCMP detachments starting three months before construction.

As approximately 390,000 tonnes of pipe will be needed for the 670-kilometre pipeline project, TC Energy says traffic management and safety plans are also in place to minimize any impact to local roads and communities.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Just Posted

Young Burns Lake resident launches career

A young Burns Lake resident—very young—has launched his own book writing career.… Continue reading

Swiss trip first of many planned by local biathlon skier

Cole Bender credits father for his competitive development

Regional district director to continue the work of his father

Chris Newell now represents the Houston/Granisle rural area

Pipeline workers increase demand for local services

Approximately 120 workers staying in local accommodations

WOW Bulkley Valley Credit Union make great donation

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union recently donated $1800 to the WOW bus… Continue reading

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Most Read