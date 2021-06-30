LD Museum society received a cheque from the proceeds of pipeline's bottle donations for May. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Pipeline’s May bottle donation to Burns Lake Museum Society

The Lakes District Museum Society’s Lyle Graham received a $680 cheque on behalf of the society from the pipeline’s bottle donations for the month of May. The pipeline has been choosing a different organization each month to donate their bottle donations to. The staff at the Burns Lake Recycling Depot donated all the labour to sort the bottles. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

