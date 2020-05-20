Pitch in day in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce held their annual ‘Pitch in day’ on May 14. Randi Amendt, manger said, “It wasn’t a great turn out because of the Covid19 but we really appreciated everyone who did show up and who helped clean up our town.” (Laura Blackwell photo)
