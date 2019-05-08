Pitch in to clean up

Burns Lake put on Pitch-In Day on May 2, when residents picked up trash and tried to make the village cleaner. Around 20 people took part, including children, high school students and other members of community organizations and local businesses. Trash pick-up areas included Gerow Island, along Highway 16 from Lakes District Maintenance to Home Hardware, behind the College of New Caledonia, along the creek from Lakes District Secondary School to the Chamber of Commerce and Spirit Square. Save-On-Foods donated food for the barbecue lunch held at the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce. The annual event is organized by the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce. (Blair McBride photos)