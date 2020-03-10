Passengers step off a plane carrying Canadians back from Oakland, Calif. from the Grand Princess cruise ship, after it arrived at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ont., on Tuesday March 10, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Plane carrying Canadians from COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess arrives in Canada

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship

A plane carrying Canadians who were on a cruise ship with a cluster of novel coronavirus cases arrived back in Canada this morning.

The government-chartered aircraft landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Ontario, where the passengers will spend two-weeks in quarantine.

The exact number of Canadians on the flight was unknown because they had to pass a screening process before being allowed to board the flight.

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The ship docked Monday at the Port of Oakland after days of being forced to idle off the coast of Northern California.

It had been prevented from docking because of evidence that it was the breeding ground for more than 20 COVID-19 infections.

READ MORE: COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCruise Ships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian company among seven warned by FDA over false coronavirus claims
Next story
Freeland asks provinces, territories for COVID-19 readiness plans amid 78 virus cases

Just Posted

Highway 16 East closed temporarily

RCMP have Highway 16 east before Babine Forest Products closed temporarily -… Continue reading

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

Elected Wet’suwet’en leaders want in on rights and title agreement

Say hereditary chiefs have excluded them

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

Plane carrying Canadians from COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess arrives in Canada

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

Most Read