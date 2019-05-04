The plane crash of a Cessna 182 left an unknown number of fatalities. (Black Press Media file photo)

Plane crash causes fatalities near Smithers Landing

A plane crash northwest of Burns Lake, near Smithers Landing has caused an unknown number of fatalities on May 4.

The RCMP couldn’t confirm how many people were in the plane, nor how many deaths there were, the CBC reported.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria received an alert at 8:45 a.m. indicating that the aircraft – a Cessna 182 – was in distress about 28 kilometres north of Smithers Landing.

Cessna 182’s can hold up to four people.

Rescue aircraft have been dispatched to the crash site.

Smithers Landing is about 100 kilometres northwest of Burns Lake, and about 27 km northwest of Granisle.

Lakes District News will confirm more details as they are available.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Just Posted

Plane crash causes fatalities near Smithers Landing

A plane crash northwest of Burns Lake, near Smithers Landing has caused… Continue reading

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

Witness gets $300 reward for turning in wolf poacher on Halfway River

Poacher used a baited barbed triple hook trap in effort to catch wolves

Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs renew fishing ban

Conservation measure part of long-term hopes to revamp permitting process in their territory

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Kids get Greater Victoria park changed back to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Most Read