Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November. The wreckage was found yesterday near Revelstoke. (Black Press File photo)

The plane that went missing in November 2017 while flying from Penticton to Edmonton has been found and the BC Coroner’s service is investigating.

The wreckage was spotted by a BC Ambulance Service Helicopter Crew on Sept. 10, 2018 east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park.

The initial incident was reported on Nov. 25, 2017 when the Kamloops Flight Centre requested assistance from the Penticton RCMP in providing information relating to a plane that departed Penticton en-route to Edmonton, said the news release from the Revelstoke RCMP.

“Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed the plane was a Mooney M20D with the markings of C-FESN, pilot of the plane, 28-year-old Dominique Neron from Parkland Country Alta. and passenger, Ashley Bourgeault from Edmonton Alta.,” said the news release. “Information led police to believe that the plane had crashed in the Revelstoke area.”

At the time a nine day search commenced and the plane and occupants were not located.

“The Revelstoke RCMP have maintained an open missing person and plane investigation since December 2017, frequently deploying resources to look for the plane, as well as working and meeting with the family,” the news release said.

The families of the missing persons have been active in the area, using drones, seeking tips from the public and searching various areas.

The Revelstoke RCMP, RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Revelstoke Search and Rescue, Transportation Canada, JRCC and BCAS were all participatory in the investigation and accessing the remote site of the plane crash.