Planned cafeteria meant to improve life at the Pines

Vicky Rensby, Northern Health’s community services manager for the Lakes District, in the backyard of the Pines, where the new facility is slated to be built. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Northern Health is planning to build a new dining hall and kitchen for long-term care residents at the Pines assisted living facility — a project with a $2.7 million price tag that is expected to open by this time next year.

The new cafeteria is meant to be a warm and welcoming environment, said Eryn Collins, a communications officer for Northern Health.

“A lot of planning and design work has gone into creating an environment that is non-clinical, but still ensures infection control and durability needs are met,” said Collins in an email.

The project is slated to involve a whole new wing at the Pines, containing a kitchen and pantry, dining hall and washrooms.

The $2.7 million project is funded mainly the Ministry of Health and the Stuart-Nechako Regional Hospital District — each is chipping in roughly $1.1 million. Northern Health is contributing roughly $500,000.

Northern Health is now lining up contractors for the project with doors of the wing expected to be open by late winter or early spring, Collins said.

Vicky Rensby, Northern Health’s community services manager for the Lakes District, said she’s thrilled about the planned changes at the Pines.

The aging population has meant changes in the profile of clients at the Pines, she said. “They’re a lot more ill when they come in,” she said.

The new cafeteria is meant to accommodate these seniors by providing them with a more comfortable and spacious setting that will better enable equipment such as large wheelchairs to be used.

Rensby stressed that the amenities of a brand-new cafeteria would improve the experiences of people living in the long-term care facilities. “They live here all the time,” she said, adding that the change would also benefit the families of clients, who share meals together in the cafeteria.

The planned eating area will have a lot of windows to provide natural light, she said. “We’re trying to provide a home-like environment,” she said.

The current cafeteria — a room with a timeworn atmosphere — will serve as an expansion to the centre’s adult day centre, serving as a kind of lounge for the residents of the Pines.