The lot development for the senior housing that will now also have a courtyard for the seniors to enjoy. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Plans for Burns Lake seniors housing on fifth ave amended

Seniors will also get a courtyard

The Burns Lake village council has approved an amendment to the development of the seniors housing units on fifth avenue.

The seniors housing development on three lots at the corner of fifth Ave. and Government St. across from the Lakes District Secondary School track, was approved by the council last November. One of the three triplexes is ready, however developers Fred and Audrey Carpenter sought an amendment for the other two lots during a recent council meeting.

The lots were to be developed as triplexes with two two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units however, the developers were finding it difficult to have any interested buyers for the one-bedroom apartments. The seniors that the developers were targeting were not interested in having one bedroom apartments. The developers requested that the lot line between the lots be removed to accomodate all two-bedroom apartments, so this development would actually have four two-bedroom units, also known as fourplex. The developers’ proposal mentioned that this change would not only allow more space to build the two-bedroom units but also would help in gaining increased space for a courtyard area with landscaping and a sitting area, that all the residents would be able to enjoy.

RELATED: Council approves the new rowhouse bid for seniors

“It is a better layout and better use of the property, so my recommendation is to approve the amendment,” said the village Chief Administrative Office Sheryl Worthing during the meeting. Despite the changes in the layout, the developers will be going ahead with the initially approved design plans and there also wouldn’t be any additional parking.

The council passed the motion to approve the suggested amendments during their first in-person council meeting on June 9, after several days of online meetings due to the Covid restrictions. The construction of the remaining lots is expected to be completed by December 2023, after which the permit for construction would lapse.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern Health announces boil water advisory for Decker Lake Elementary School

Just Posted

Healthcare kiosk needs locals’ input on Lakes District healthcare history

Urges residents to contribute pictures, anecdotes, stories

Northern Health announces boil water advisory for Decker Lake Elementary School

A couple of Burns Lake properties also on the list

Government of Canada announces $2.5 billion for Old Age Security

Seniors to receive a one-time special tax-free payment

Burns Lake Public Library will allow computer usage by appointments-only in phase 2

The partial re-opening expected to begin on June 16

Burns Lake businesses having a hard time recovering from Covid-19

Village urges them to reach out for assistance

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

CN confirms employee death on property in Northern B.C.

CN email statement said fatality was close to Prince Rupert

Most Read