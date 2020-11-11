LDSS track dog poop bags available

Please pick up after your dog

Dog walkers using the recently-paved walking track at LDSS are being asked to pick up after their animals. That’s so the entire community can enjoy using the track following the large volunteer effort which made paving the walking track possible. The field is also used by many people, including students, so people are also being asked to pick up after their dogs there as well. The Village of Burns Lake kindly supplies bags for anyone using the track with their dog. (Laura Blackwell/Lakes District News)

