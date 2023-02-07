Michelle Gentis and Todd Best. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Adaptability and Aging in place

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

With a ‘Count Me In’ attitude, Michelle Gentis, homeowner and mother to her child requiring full-time support, teams up with Todd Best of Best Builders to share their experience adapting her Author Erikson inspired condo to meet the needs of her fully-dependant adult son.

Listen in as Mike and Jennifer Lee, co-hosts of HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ learn about the process of adapting homes for specific physical needs and aging in place, noting the key is planning and working with experienced professionals.

‘Why move? Plan ahead to age in place. Talk to your builder about ideas to make your house work for you. Your next renovation can incorporate hidden adaptability features for use down the road,’ says Todd Best.

