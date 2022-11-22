PODCAST: The Burden family reveal their finance strategies for their real time reno

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, now that the project is complete and the Burdens have moved back upstairs, they realize the basement has been trashed.

Are they ready emotionally and financially to tackle another renovation in the basement? Tune in with host Jennifer-Lee Gunson and special guest Alisa Aragon-Lloyd, mortgage broker specialist, as they explore the Burdens’ financial strategies and future options.

“The one thing we didn’t mention is now we have to furnish our space,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “So, a lot of funds have been going towards purchasing a dining table, a sofa, a kitchen table and chairs and I had no idea the cost associated with all these things.”

