Police divers and a helicopter search the shores of the Riviere des Prairies on Montreal’s north shore, Monday, March 19, 2018 for missing 10-year old boy Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou who disappeared one week ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Police divers to resume river search for missing Montreal boy

Police divers and a helicopter search the shores of the Riviere des Prairies for missing 10-year old boy Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Montreal police divers will return to the Rivieres des Prairies today in hopes of finding 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou.

The boy hasn’t been seen since March 12 when he left his home in the city’s Ahunstic-Cartierville district to visit a friend’s house.

Police divers made three dives on Monday, but didn’t find any sign of the boy.

Related: Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Sgt. Manuel Couture says the dives are difficult, not just because of the water temperature, but due to ice and snow on the river blocking the sunlight.

Police have been going door-to-door in the neighbourhood and using horses, the canine unit, all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter to search the area.

The boy’s father has said he believes his son had been abducted and has asked police to restore an Amber Alert that was issued immediately after Ariel had disappeared. Couture said it will be up to investigators to make that determination.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
World’s last male northern white rhino dies
Next story
Uber suspends self-driving car tests after fatality

Just Posted

Carrier Sekani Tribal Council mourns the loss of esteemed Dakelh

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council and others communities members are mourning the… Continue reading

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Pot proposal lights up passion

Decker Lake residents want answers from medical marijuana developers

Homes for student teachers sought

School district hopes hospitality will result in filling job openings

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school

FBI is on scene

Murder charges upgraded for B.C. man accused of killing wife and daughters

Crown approved new information on Jacob Forman’s file

Janet Austin announced as B.C.’s new lieutenant governor

Austin has served as YWCA Metro Vancouver CEO since 2003

Ex-French president Sarkozy in custody on Gadhafi claims

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed in custody as part of an investigation that he received millions of euros in illegal financing

Hockey pioneer Kwong dies at 94

Vernon’s Larry Kwong was the first player to break NHL colour barrier in 1948

How Facebook likes could profile voters for manipulation

Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm worked for Trump’s 2016 campaign

Uber suspends self-driving car tests after fatality

A woman walking outside a crosswalk in Phoenix was killed when she was hit by a self-driving car

Most Read