Police investigate report of fishermen harassing Indigenous women, kids on B.C. river

Woman claims the fisherman exposed themselves

A small group of Indigenous women and children were cutting and cleaning fish at the side of the Fraser River near Hope when they reportedly became victims of harassment and indecent exposure.

A Facebook post from Agassiz woman Stacy McNeil details a harrowing experience, one she says isn’t uncommon.

According to McNeil’s post, a group of five sports fishermen anchored their boat in front of the group’s fishing camp and began having ‘loud, obnoxious conversations’ filled with expletives.

When the woman asked them to stop using foul language in front of the children, the men allegedly began urinating in front of the group, making lewd suggestions to the women and continuously exposing themselves.

“They had no fear in front of us women and children,” McNeil wrote.

The men also allegedly began a series of racist verbal attacks.

“According to them, we are dumb Indians who are stealing all of the fish, getting free fish and free gas,” wrote McNeil. “More and more words slandering our people and culture occurred.”

Eventually boats of Indigenous fishermen came along, circling the offenders and asking them to move along, which they did – but not after exposing themselves to the group once again.

McNeil alleges that the men were drinking. She states that she called the RCMP and was told to send in the images she took of the incident.

Hope RCMP confirmed that there is an active investigation into the incident.

“Enough is enough,” McNeil stated. “Our fishing grounds are sacred…sports fisherman should not fish near our traditional sites. Stop the disrespect.”

An interview with McNeil is pending. More to come.

nina.grossman@ahobserver.com
