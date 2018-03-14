Police investigate threats

On March 8 2018 at 11:24 PM, Smithers RCMP were alerted to a social media post where threats of violence were implied. From the post it was evident that students and teachers were the subject of the threats.

Although no specific person or school was noted, the police took immediate action to ensure the safety of the everyone in the community and as a result one person has been arrested. The RCMP takes threats of any nature very seriously, especially during the time of heightened awareness and concerns around school safety. This is no joking matter. Uttering threats, verbally, in writing or implying a threat is a Criminal Code offence and will not be tolerated in any way.

The investigation is ongoing and if any one has any information in this matter is asked to contact the Smithers RCMP at 250 847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477