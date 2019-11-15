Police look for suspect in Nov. 10 homicide

Victim identified as Elijah Dumont

RCMP investigators are now identifying the man shot to death on the afternoon of Nov. 10 as Elijah Dumont, 23, a Houston resident.

And while they say they have a suspect, they are not identifying that person.

“The police are actively looking for the suspect and are seeking the public’s help,” a brief release today stated.

“The RCMP still believe this to be an isolated incident and are requesting anyone with information on this matter to call the police,” the release continued.

Anyone with information on this matter is to call the Houston RCMP at 250 845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Police say they were called to a residence on the 2100 Block of Cataline at 4:18 p.m. upon receiving a report of a shooting.

“Front line officers immediately attended the scene, where they found an adult man deceased and confirmed that a homicide occurred,” a Nov. 12 release stated.

Crime scene tape sectioned off a residence at Cataline Court after the incident.

The investigators on this matter are from the major crime section of E Division which covers the province of B.C.

