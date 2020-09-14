Police look for vehicle, male driver after incident involving girl, 11

The driver was described as an older Caucasian male with white hair, no glasses, and no facial hair

Kitimat RCMP are asking for information about a man involved in a suspcious incident last Thursday (Sept. 10). (Black Press file photo)

The Kitimat RCMP are looking for information about a suspicious driver in town involved in an incident last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, at 12:15 p.m., an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school in Kitimat’s Kildala neighbourhood, when a vehicle driven by an older man stopped and offered her a ride home.

The girl said no and the man drove off without any other interaction, police said.

The man was described as an older Caucasian male with white hair, no facial hair, and no glasses. He was driving a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, but no licence plate number was obtained.

If anyone has any information about the man or the incident, they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



clare.rayment@northernsentinel.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter