Police probe Cataline Court homicide

Police tape marks the front area of a Cataline Court residence where a shooting took the life of a man Nov. 10. (Houston Today photo)

Investigators from a RCMP major crime section are now investigating the shooting death of a man in Houston Nov. 10.

“On Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at 4:18 p.m., Houston RCMP were called to the 2100 Block of Cataline Court for a report of a shooting,” a brief RCMP release of this morning indicates.

“Front line officers immediately attended the scene, where they found an adult man deceased and confirmed that a homicide occurred,” the release continued.

There is no further information available as to circumstances.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk,” the released added.

Police are, however, asking for further information from the public by calling the Houston RCMP detachment at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.