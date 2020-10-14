Assault in Houston

Police probe serious assault

Man suffered life-threatening injuries

An adult man is being treated in Bulkley Valley Regional Hospital for what RCMP are calling “life-threatening injuries” following an incident here Oct. 12.

Houston RCMP say officers were called to the parking lot of a residential apartment complex after a reported assault.

“Upon police arrival, an adult man was found in the parking lot with life threatening injuries. The man was immediately taken to hospital and is in critical condition,” a RCMP release this morning stated.

The matter has been turned over to investigators from the RCMP’s major crimes unit in Prince George and more information may be released as it becomes available.

RCMP are asking for more information and people can call the Houston RCMP detachment at (250) 845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

