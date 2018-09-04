Police recover body of missing Kamloops jet skier

The man crashed more than one month ago

Police say they’ve found the body of a Kamloops jet skier in the South Thompson River more than one month after he went missing.

The man went missing after a collision between two jet ski riders on July 29 that occurred after one driver hit another who was making a u-turn.

The man who made the u-turn made it to shore, but the other man never resurfaced and RCMP have been looking for his body ever since.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said his body was found in the South Thompson River near Grand Boulevard, east of Kamloops.

There are no charges pending against the other jet skier.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. climber injured at Skaha Bluffs rescued after seven hours
Next story
B.C. prof granted bail, but remains behind bars in Slovakia

Just Posted

Some evacuated residents south of Burns Lake allowed to return home

Regional district partially rescinds evacuation order

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

Shovel Lake wildfire not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest forest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

First Nations chiefs hold B.C. premier accountable in Burns Lake

Premier John Horgan was in Burns Lake to discuss the wildfire situation

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Canada’s children have high rates of suicide, child abuse, infant mortality:report

Poverty rates paint a troubling picture of child welfare in Canada

BCHL Today: New look for Wenatchee Wild and Nanaimo Clippers acquire goalies

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Michael Douglas Sheets had escaped Mission Institution Saturday night

Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision

Meeting comes at the request of the three Conservatives and one New Democrat MP

B.C.’s Kelly Olynyk among 6 NBA players for World Cup qualifying

Canada, which went 5-1 through the first round of qualifying, faces Brazil on Sept. 13

Most Read