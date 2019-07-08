Photo: Curtis Kreklau Surrey firefighters and police at “suspicious” house fire in Newton on Sunday that left two children critically injured and also injured a third person.

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Police say a house fire in Surrey on Sunday morning that injured three people – leaving two children in critical condition – is considered to be “suspicious.”

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. in a basement suite in the 7100-block of 144B Street.

Police have not released the children’s genders or ages.

“Surrey RCMP are currently working with Surrey Fire Services to determine the cause,” said Const. Richard Wright.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Surrey house fire sends 3 to hospital with 'significant' injuries


