Penticton RCMP are seeking the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Authorities in Penticton are hoping to locate the owners of a toddler’s headstone, found on Jan. 14.

Penticton RCMP explained in a release that they came into possession of the headstone last month, but have not been able to identify the family to which it belongs.

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

The RCMP is hoping that the family will come forward to claim the headstone. They request that anyone with information on the rightful owner, contact them at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

Just Posted

Burns Lake rallies to help resident fighting cancer with online auction; starts today

Burns Lake is once again rallying to help out a community member… Continue reading

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Crews battled DH Manufacturing blaze

Millwright shop lost in the fire

UPDATED: Indigenous protesters arrested during sit-in at Ministry office file police complaint

A dozen Wet’suwet’en supporters were arrested in Victoria

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along snowy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

Most Read