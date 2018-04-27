Police seek help in finding missing person

“Eddy” disappeared on April 13, according to police. (Submitted photo)

Police in Prince George are looking for a missing person who was last seen on April 13

The man goes by “Eddy,” but is also known variously as Edward Allen Billingsley, Edward Patterson and Edward Peterson, according to an RCMP media release.

Police describe him as a 60-year-old man who is balding and wears a white-grey beard.

He is toothless and “very thin.” His eyes are brown and he usually wears jeans.

The media release states that Eddy “is known to collect recyclables and do odd jobs.”

“He had been riding his bicycle and had a small, black poodle-type dog with him,” the RCMP media release said. “The dog has been located.”

Eddy, however, didn’t return to his home in the College Heights area of Prince George.

Police are asking for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.