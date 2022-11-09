Jim McBride, president of the Royal Canadian Legion branch #50 was in the Lakeview Mall last week doing a poppy drive for the legion. There will be a ceremony on Nov.11. See B1 for schedule. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Poppy drive

Jim McBride, president of the Royal Canadian Legion branch #50 was in the Lakeview Mall last week doing a poppy drive for the legion. There will be a ceremony on Nov.11. See B1 for schedule. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Massachusetts’ Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in U.S.

Just Posted

Poor turn out of people voting in Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake elects to not vote

Mutann “Mac” Cardinal is the Timbermen assistant coach. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Coach swap for Burns Lake Timbermen

RDBN landfill
Tipping points reached over tipping fees

The Bulkley Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society’s wood stove exchange program is returning. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Out with the old, get new