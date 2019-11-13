Possible pot shop in the works

Signage of Crossroads Cannabis has gone up on the building that KFC used to occupy. Details about the new business, such as its owners or when it might open were not yet known. Regulations are in place for potential cannabis retailers to open shops, after the Village of Burns Lake in October approved its new Liquor and Cannabis License Policy. (Blair McBride photo)

