Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of an alleged shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of a reported shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.

A witness told the News Bulletin he heard gunfire and saw a cluster of police vehicles at the terminal as the Queen of Cowichan was unloading in advance of a scheduled 10:40 a.m. sailing.

Frank Leonard, chairman of the B.C. Agricultural Land Commission, said he was travelling from Campbell River to Richmond on business when the incident happened a little after 10:15 a.m.

“I heard a boom like a backfire of a truck and a couple of seconds [later] I heard bang, bang, bang, that sounded like gunfire,” he said.

He saw a cluster of police vehicles and saw B.C. Ambulance Service arrive on scene.

“An announcement came on to get in your car because there’d been a police incident,” Leonard said, adding that passengers were calm and the scene was very quiet.

About 20 minutes later, disembarking resumed via the departures lanes, and the Queen of Cowichan sailed less than half an hour behind schedule.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed via social media that “investigators are being deployed to Nanaimo for a police-related incident.”

All ferry sailings out of Departure Bay have been delayed until further notice, according to a social media post from B.C. Ferries.

“Heads up, as of 11:18 a.m., sailings from Departure Bay are delayed until further notice due to police incident at the terminal. Sailings available [at] Duke Point,” the post reads.

Nanaimo RCMP was not immediately available for comment.

More to come.

