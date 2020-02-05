Possible train traffic increase depends on economic demand, CN says

Reports of a surge in railway traffic through Burns Lake have been greatly exaggerated.

Amid rumours that traffic on the CN rail line will see dozens of trains speed through the village daily, the company told Lakes District News that for the foreseeable future traffic will amount to about 15 trains per day.

“One hundred trains per day does not seem realistic for short to mid-term future,” said CN spokesperson Alexandre Boulé.

“The increase of the number of trains depends almost exclusively on the demand and CN will continue to invest in the region to support the safe and efficient movement of our customers’ goods to their end markets.”

The rail corridor that runs from Prince George, through Burns Lake and to Prince Rupert carries a large amount of goods to and from the coast. It is possible the volumes will increase as cargo traffic through the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) in 2020 is expected to exceed the levels of last year.

In 2019 alone cargo levels increased by 12 per cent, the highest volume to date for the port.

A total of 29.9 million tonnes of cargo went through PRPA in 2019, 3.2 million tonnes more than in 2018.

Driving the expected rise in cargo volumes are port expansion projects in the works over the next few years, such as the DP World’s Fairview Terminal expansion; Pembina’s Prince Rupert Export Terminal, which might become operational near the end of 2020; and the Vopak Pacific Terminal scheme that is due for a final investment decision this year. They’re worth an anticipated $2 billion in total.

While CN couldn’t give an estimate of possible railway traffic increases, Boulé said the company has invested $345 million across the province to expand and strengthen the rail network, including in the north.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TECK Northern Cup in Burns Lake
Next story
Docs happy with medical clinic pilot project

Just Posted

New trial ordered in ‘brutal’ murder of Fribjon Bjornson

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors

Burns Lake rallies to help resident fighting cancer with online auction; starts today

Burns Lake is once again rallying to help out a community member… Continue reading

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Crews battled DH Manufacturing blaze

Millwright shop lost in the fire

VIDEO: Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Rask makes 25 saves as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

Markstrom has 38 stops in losing effort for Vancouver

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Body of third missing man found in Sooke River on Vancouver Island

The bodies of two other men were found Sunday

Rescue efforts continue, four days after landslide strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Conservative asks B.C. MP if she ever ‘considered’ sex work in parliamentary debate

MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.

Why do people get xenophobic when diseases like coronavirus hit?

Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Most Read