Canada Post employees picket in front of their office in Quesnel. (Black Press Media files)

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

Canada Post workers have been on rotating strikes for six weeks

Both sides say their negotiators remain at the table as a Senate vote on legislation that would force an end to rotating walkouts at Canada Post inches closer.

Canada Post says it’s delivering packages this weekend, but at much lower volumes than normal at this time of year.

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

A spokesman for the Crown corporation says work restrictions imposed by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, including a ban on overtime, mean about 30,000 parcels will be delivered to Canadians over the weekend.

Jon Hamilton says that number is normally in the range of 500,000 packages in late November.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics

The Senate is set to resume debate tomorrow afternoon (2 p.m. ET) on back-to-work legislation that was introduced by the Trudeau Liberals last week and passed in the House of Commons.

A Senate official says a final vote on the bill is expected tomorrow, possibly by early evening with royal assent soon afterwards, barring any proposed amendments that, if passed, could see the legislation returned to the Commons.

Postal workers have been holding rotating strikes across the country since Oct. 22, creating substantial backlogs at Canada Post’s main sorting plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Picket lines were up on Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., as well as in a few areas of British Columbia.

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says “all options are on the table” as the union decides how to fight the back-to-work legislation, which the union says violates the rights of postal employees to free and collective bargaining.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Just Posted

Burns Lake’s EV charge station used only 20 times since 2013

Passersby can be forgiven if they thought they saw a tumbleweed blow… Continue reading

Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr

Several memorials and a funds page have been announced

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

On the picket line

Canada Post workers on Nov. 20 conduct a rotating strike at the… Continue reading

Husky drops gas price to 133.9 in Burns Lake

Gas at the Husky station in Burns Lake dropped to $133.9 on… Continue reading

Stampeders, Redblacks to battle for Grey Cup in relatively balmy conditions

Game starts Sunday afternoon

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

B.C. VIEWS: Speaker Darryl Plecas demonstrates his character again

B.C. legislature speaker’s latest self-serving move is incredible

EU set to endorse Brexit deal but hard work lies ahead

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the move a ‘tragedy’

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

Batteries sparked a fire that nearly burned down a Canadian home

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-2 win over Kings

Vancouver snaps 8-game winless skid

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

Most Read