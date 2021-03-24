Pothole-riddled roads in Burns Lake

The snow is on its way out revealing the roads riddled with potholes in the village. When asked about the timeline on repairs for these, Sheryl Worthing, the village chief administrative officer said that the village crew had recently begun work on repairing potholes. This work will continue throughout the next couple of months. In 2020, the village spent $8,000 on materials and labor for the pothole repairs and while money has been allocated for road repairs in the 2021 budget, it has yet to be approved. The adoption of the 2021 budget is expected to take place this May. In the meantime, the work towards potholes repair will continue. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.